Partnership announced to continue food assistance in East Buffalo

A group of local organizations is coming together to continue to help and meet the needs of the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A partnership between several organizations was announced Wednesday.

The African Heritage Food Co-Op, Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies, Resource Council of WNY, and FeedMore WNY are banding together to continue food assistance in East Buffalo and to those impacted by the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

FeedMore WNY along with other organizations have been providing produce, dairy, water, and other essentials to the public at the Resource Council on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium on Fridays. But this is set to end on July 8.

According to the news release, the group of organizations came together to form a partnership to continue to meet the needs of the community

"The plan announced today provides multiple times, locations, and ways for everyone in the community to access nutritious food," said Rev. Blue, president of the Buffalo NAACP and pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Lackawanna.

The African Heritage Food Co-Op’s mobile produce market will be available five days a week at different locations along Jefferson Avenue.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, the mobile produce market will be at Jefferson Avenue and Southampton Street beginning at 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays near the M&T bank on Jefferson beginning at 10 a.m., and on Saturdays at the Farmers Market outside of Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, anyone over the age of 60 who is unable to prepare meals on their own may also be eligible for home-delivered meals from FeedMore WNY, and in partnership with Erie County Senior Services, we provide hot, nutritious meals during the lunchtime hour to dining facilities around the county, according to the news release.

Meals are served Monday through Friday. Recipients must be 60 years of age or older to be eligible. To check eligibility call (716) 822-2002.