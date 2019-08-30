Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

There are plenty of seafood boil options popping up around Western New York. What a perfect way to mark the ending days of summer?

Storming Crab, for example, has established itself in Amherst as a small-ish regional chain restaurant that's keeping its family feel.

How? By making sure every restaurant they open is run by a member of the original family. As for the food, you'll be treated to bag-boiled assortments of seafood and seasoned butters, but if you check out their Instagram account @storming_crab_official, you'll find plenty of other fun reasons to come, kick back and stay a while!

Another Western New York seafood success story is the reinvention of the Rue Franklin building in Downtown Buffalo.

The formerly-closed-down building is now host to The Crabman, where you've got another option to mix and match your seafood with different spice levels and sauces.

Plus, their owner promises they will steam their foods, as opposed to frying them like other seafood boils offer, to give their customers a healthier option.

But the mother of all seafood options this week comes from Bailey's Seafood in Buffalo. (Instagram: @baileyseafoodfresh) That's where you'll find "The Apocalypse," which includes five pounds of snow crab legs, 50 shrimp, sausage, veggies, potatoes and more! Plus, if the monstrous party platter is too much, you can also check out their po-boys and fried fish super sandwiches too.

