Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

And when we’re talking about macaroni and cheese, you really can’t go wrong in an area like Western New York, where people adore their food.

The perfect example: Mooney’s. Known by its fans as the unquestioned king of macaroni and cheese, the owners behind this small local franchise still find room to grow and improve.

Just look at their Tonawanda location on Military Road, where every day they try to come up with a fresh, new, cheesy take on the classic dish.

Earlier this week, they rolled out ideas like Meat Lovers Mac and a Chicken Teriyaki Mac, just to name a few, but you can check out their Facebook page daily to see if they’ve offering a new flavor for you to try.

But sometimes—when it comes to perfect macaroni and cheese—less is more.

That’s how fans feel about Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill in Buffalo, who tout their own blend of “famous macaroni and cheese.

Look no further than their bacon macaroni recipe, which draws plenty of love and attention all on its own.

They have plenty of pictures for you to check out for yourself on their Instagram page @sidelinesbuffalo.

And just when you realized macaroni and cheese is perfectly fine on its own, Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill came along and raised the bar one more time.

If you’ve never tried their Hoc Mac and Cheese Burger, treat yourself by heading to their location on Transit Road.

The recipe includes macaroni and cheese with Panko bread crumbs, bacon, and pulled pork.

And the best part—Santora’s delivers, so you can enjoy one of these massive burgers whenever and wherever you want.

… Like right now!

