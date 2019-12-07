BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

There are plenty of highlights every year at the annual Taste of Buffalo—and we've got you covered with everything you need to know to navigate the event— but there are some especially noteworthy, new, and just downright cool.

Buffalo Soul Catering is making their first appearance at the event, known for soul food favorites like Mama's steak and rice, mac and cheese, fried fish and chicken, among others.

This weekend, they're bringing dozens of pans of their much beloved chicken wing dip, along with steak hoagies, banana pudding, and Greek chicken.

Follow along on their Instagram @buffalosoulcatering.

Also rolling into this weekend's event, a perennial downtown favorite for food trucks, the Rolling Cannoli. Find them on Instagram @rollingcannoli.

This year's cannoli flavors include sponge candy caramel, peanut butter and jelly, and Oreo fillings, plus a chocolate raspberry pudding cup filled with rich cannoli filling.

But the big highlight of this year's Culinary Stage is the winner of MasterChef Season 7, Chef Shaun O'Neale, who will be representing New Orleans' rich culinary culture this weekend.

Chef O'Neale will be taking the stage at noon each day, preparing his sweet corn and goat cheese risotto on Saturday, and his chili rubbed pork tenderloin on Sunday.

You can follow along with Chef Shaun O'Neale's culinary quests on Instagram @chefshaunoneale.

