Take Nanas Deli and Subs, for example; this new, unassuming sandwich shop hides in the back of a Valero gas station in Kenmore, but it packs quite a sweet surprise when you walk to the counter. The secret recipe Deep Fried Cheesecake is prepared in small batches, topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. It just might be the best thing you’ve ever bought inside a gas station.

Another newbie on the Western New York food and drink scene is JAM on Parkside. Coffee shops are known for coffee cakes, turnovers, and muffins, but a quick look at their Instagram account @jam_parkside proves something more. Bruschetta scones or a twist on overnight oats with homemade strawberry rhubarb jam are just a few tasty examples. Plus, they partner with local bakeries on a regular basis, so any given cup of java can turn into a celebratory collaboration among Western New York mainstays.

And while we’re talking about collaborations, Lake Effect Ice Cream does it like no other. (Instagram: @lakeeffecticecream) The perfect example is their El Guapo sundae, described as “a big scoop of Silver Cloud Vanilla ice cream, rolled in Crusciki Bakery cinnamon crumbles, topped with local honey, cinnamon chocolate and a cinnamon crisp from Elm Street Bakery.” If that's not a celebration of Western New York, I don't know what is.

