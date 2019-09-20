BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

What better way to cap off Buffalo Beer week than finding the perfect food pairings to go along with 2019’s most celebrated local beers?

For starters, if you haven’t actually been to the new Resurgence Brewing Company location on Chicago Street... Go. Quickly.

The new, massive space (which you can see on their Instagram page @resurgencebrewingco) has plenty of beers circulating in and out.

One brew that regularly makes its way into their rotation is their Ice Boom Bock, which won a gold medal this year from the New York State Brewers Association. It’s a strong dark lager that pairs well with barbecue and roasted meats. Whenever you see the Bock pop back up again, head on over to their ambitious kitchen, and grab their hearty barbecue pulled pork sandwich on a potato roll.

Another award winner can also be found at Big Ditch Brewing Company (Instagram: @bigditchbrewing) in the form of their Cannon Call double IPA, which was also a medal-winner this year. While you can’t always find this beer on tap, when you do, try pairing it with their sriracha chicken sandwich. Since IPA’s pair well with spicy flavors that have a hint of sweetness, it’s a safe bet you can’t go wrong here.

And when it comes to red ales in Western New York, Flying Bison’s Aviator Red is widely regarded as the top... From Instagram (@flyingbisonbrewing), to local lovers, and even the State Brewers Association, it's earned a solid reputation.

The best part of this Flying Bison treasure is that it pairs well with probably the largest variety of foods on this list— including the popular Polish Pizza Rolls in house— but they also encourage you to sample their beer with foods from other popular venues so you can pick a few perfect pairings of your own.

