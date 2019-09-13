Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

For its fourth year now, some of Western New York’s favorite foodies will flood downtown Buffalo for the good ol’ fashioned Meatball Street Brawl!

No, unfortunately, there will not be food-fighting… But 20 savory, saucy contenders are looking to pack your bellies with their own signature meatball creations on Sunday.

One of those contenders, Osteria 166—who is playing host to the event once again—will be rolling out its signature “Nani’s Famous Meatballs” recipe, a secret family style that traces all the way back to Valledolmo, Sicily. (Instagram: @osteria_166)

Another contender bringing some classic Italian flare to their meatballs is D-Tour Martini Bar. And maybe your reaction is similar to mine: an upscale martini bar throwing down in a meatball contest? Well one quick look at their Instagram account @dtourmartini, and you’ll see they regularly hold Meatball Mondays as a warm-up for the weekend’s big bake-off.

But every year brings with it some not-so-traditional recipes as well. So when the minds behind Finnerty's Tap Room in Ellicottville dared to ask, “What if you made a meatball inspired by a corned beef Reuben?” Sunday provides the perfect stage to answer that question with plenty of samples for hungry guests. (Instagram: @ftrevl)

Here are all of the other contenders involved in this year’s Meatball Street Brawl:

Carte Blanche

Hooked

Molinaro’s

Allen Burger Venture

Ilio DiPaulo’s

Misuta Chow’s

Amici

Lime House

Oliver’s

Bada Bing

Forno Napoli

Lombardo

Sinatra’s

Belsito

Frankie Primo’s

Marco’s

31 Club

