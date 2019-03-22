BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

Early April is highlighted by Local Restaurant Week, as hundreds of local Western New York restaurants release special menus with deals at $20.19, $30.19, and $40.19.

This year, a few new restaurants, eateries, and cafes are making their debut for the occasion, including the 10 locations of SPoT Coffee.

Take a look at their menu here, which includes 2 entrees, 2 coffees, and a dessert to share, at the price of $20.19.

Another $20.19 deal—for one, this time—comes from the Gallery at Hyatt Place Niagara Falls. This prix-fixe menu includes 3 courses for you to enjoy, including one option for a $30.19 upgrade, and plenty of choices to make both price points worthwhile. Check out their menu for yourself here.

But perhaps the best bang for your buck among the new contenders comes from My Dad’s Market and Restaurant (great name, right?). At $20.19, you can order 4 of their gourmet hotdogs, accompanied by two glasses of beer or wine. But the better deal comes at $30.19: all you can eat snow crab legs, along with a single drink selection.

But even more important than new deals are the best deals. With more than 140 restaurants, cafes, and other eateries involved this year, it’s tough to sort out the true winners among the bunch.

Check out my March 29th edition of Out 2 Eat, as I dive deep into the greatest deals being offered this year.

