Out 2 Eat: Fish fry alternatives

We went beyond the beer batter to find other options to consider on Fridays this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the first Friday of Lent, and fish fry season is in full swing at local restaurants, churches, and fire halls. True fish fry fans likely already have their favorite spot to grab one, and if not, you can always consult our WGRZ Fish Fry Map.

For this month's Out 2 Eat, we went beyond the beer batter, in search of some Lent-friendly fish fry alternatives.

Just Because It's Friday, Doesn't Mean It Has to be Fried

That's the philosophy at Fresh Catch Poke Company, with locations in the Village of Williamsville and downtown Buffalo. Their summer home at Shuck Shack on Ohio Street, first inspired them to introduce "Fresh Fridays" at their restaurants in fall of 2020.

"That got started after Shuck Shack closed down our first year," Fresh Catch's Brandon Herale told 2 On Your Side. "At the end of the season, when we couldn't, obviously because of the weather, we couldn't operate an oyster trailer in the middle of the Buffalo winter."

So they brought the outdoor vibe inside, with specials on oysters, steamed clams, and shrimp cocktail, every single week.

"We do also offer it on Saturdays," Herale said. "The desire for oysters never stops. Every Friday we're here shucking them."

Another best seller are the two kinds of lobster rolls on the menu, made fresh every day, with hand-picked lobster meat from Boston.

"We get this in about three, four times a week," Herale said. "So it comes in fresh, never frozen."

Maine style is served cold, with a fennel aioli, and connecticut style comes warm with melted butter.

"This is a nice option, it's a healthier option if you're not interested in getting a fried fish wrapped in breading," Herale said.

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

5933 Main Street, Williamsville and 305 Franklin Street, Buffalo

The Fry Without the Fish

Nikki Searles is the owner and creator of the extensive all-vegan menu. It brings people to her Jefferson Avenue restaurant from miles away.

"I get people come from Rochester, Niagara Falls, all over the surrounding areas. I meet people from everywhere," she told 2 On Your Side.

She named her vegan fish fry after her father.

"Big Fred is named after my dad, because anytime we got together, it was a fish fry and it was always a party," she explained. "So what other way, I'm going to call it the Big Fred."

The dish starts with banana blossom, that Chef Nikki prepares similarly to a traditional Buffalo fish fry.

"It comes in a can, it's a fruit," she said.

And when you bite into it?

"It's going to taste like fish," she said. "I know you're like, how is that possible? I'm going to make a believer out of you today."

Sunshine Vegan Eats

893 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo