And when it comes to Easter in Western New York, there is no more iconic centerpiece for the dinner table than butter lambs.
In fact, when Lake Effect Ice Cream announced a butter lamb ice cream cake this year, orders sold out quickly, leaving many people wondering if there was any chance of more being made.
The owners have posted on their website that they’re working as hard as they can to see if they can make more, and if they can, they promise to post an update across all of their social media platforms. You can follow them on Facebook by searching “Lake Effect Ice Cream,” on Twitter at @lake_effect_ic, or on Instagram at @lakeeffecticecream.
Another mainstay many Western New Yorkers turn to at Easter time is Ru’s Pierogi, and they’re offering a bundle of pierogi, sausage, and rye bread. It’s called their "Great Easter Feaster" brunch box, and if you’re interested in grabbing one, Ru’s says you can call their number at (716) 235-8243, visit their website at ruspierogi.com/easter, or simply swing by their restaurant and give them a quick hello with your order.
Finally, once Easter and Dyngus Day have come and gone, a new Western New York tradition kicks off right away: Food Truck Tuesday.
Starting on April 23rd, the weekly gathering of food trucks at Larkin Square will begin anew, with 25 trucks slated to attend opening night:
Fat Bobs
Hawaiian BBQ
Cheesecake Guy
Fat Lady Cakes & Pies
Dirty Bird Chicken. & Waffles
Falafel Bar
Ted’s Hot Dogs
Rolln’ Deep
Sweet Melody’s
Pizza Amore
Ru’s Pierogi
The Salad Bar
Niagara Café
Souped Up
Amy’s Truck
Macarolin
Sweet Hearth
Le Petit Poutine
Thai Me Up
Flaming Fosh
Cheesy Chick
Lloyd
House of Munch
J & L BBQ
Great Foodini
