BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

And when it comes to Easter in Western New York, there is no more iconic centerpiece for the dinner table than butter lambs.

In fact, when Lake Effect Ice Cream announced a butter lamb ice cream cake this year, orders sold out quickly, leaving many people wondering if there was any chance of more being made.

The owners have posted on their website that they’re working as hard as they can to see if they can make more, and if they can, they promise to post an update across all of their social media platforms. You can follow them on Facebook by searching “Lake Effect Ice Cream,” on Twitter at @lake_effect_ic, or on Instagram at @lakeeffecticecream.

Another mainstay many Western New Yorkers turn to at Easter time is Ru’s Pierogi, and they’re offering a bundle of pierogi, sausage, and rye bread. It’s called their "Great Easter Feaster" brunch box, and if you’re interested in grabbing one, Ru’s says you can call their number at (716) 235-8243, visit their website at ruspierogi.com/easter, or simply swing by their restaurant and give them a quick hello with your order.

Finally, once Easter and Dyngus Day have come and gone, a new Western New York tradition kicks off right away: Food Truck Tuesday.

Starting on April 23rd, the weekly gathering of food trucks at Larkin Square will begin anew, with 25 trucks slated to attend opening night:

Fat Bobs

Hawaiian BBQ

Cheesecake Guy

Fat Lady Cakes & Pies

Dirty Bird Chicken. & Waffles

Falafel Bar

Ted’s Hot Dogs

Rolln’ Deep

Sweet Melody’s

Pizza Amore

Ru’s Pierogi

The Salad Bar

Niagara Café

Souped Up

Amy’s Truck

Macarolin

Sweet Hearth

Le Petit Poutine

Thai Me Up

Flaming Fosh

Cheesy Chick

Lloyd

House of Munch

J & L BBQ

Great Foodini

If you have a specific question, request, or comment surrounding Local Restaurant Week, reach out to Joshua via the following methods:

Facebook: Joshua Robinson WGRZ

Twitter: @JRobinsonWGRZ

Instagram: @Shua_On_TV

E-Mail: Out2Eat@wgrz.com