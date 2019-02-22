Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

One of the biggest stories in Buffalo’s soul food scene in recent months has been the return of Gigi’s restaurant.

After the original restaurant was lost in a fire back in November, 2015, the new Gigi’s will finally open its doors for business on Monday, February 25th.

You can check out Heather Ly’s story on the return of Gigi’s here.

Speaking of new beginnings, Buffalo will be the home for a new taste of Indian food starting today, Friday, February 22nd.

Naan-tastic will be opening its second location in Amherst, after launching a successful first restaurant in Rochester last year.

The owners say they chose Amherst because of their time at the University at Buffalo, saying they wanted to support the local economy for students.

Check out Naan-tastic on Instagram: @naantasticbuffalo

And if you were worried you missed out on the second annual Black Restaurant Week... You’re in luck.

The event, hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, lasts through Saturday and features 13 different Buffalo restaurants with special menus to support community, diversity, and entrepreneurship in Buffalo:

-Buffalo Soul Catering, 2021 Bailey Avenue

-Crazy Cake Bakery, 2525 William Street

-The Fire Spot, 3300 Bailey Avenue

-Freddy Js, 95 Grant Street

-The Groove Lounge & Cafe, 1210 Broadway

-Ike and BG's BBQ, 1646 Genesee Street

-Je Ne Sais Quoi, 1673 Hertel Avenue

-Myracle's Restaurant, 200 William Street

-The Oakk Room, 1435 Main Street

-Pandora's Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2261 Fillmore Avenue

-PhatCatz Restaurant & Bar, 965 Kensington Avenue

-Richies Soul Food Restaurant & Lounge, 3199 Main Street

-Shys Original Steak House, 690 Fillmore Avenue

Customers can use the hashtags #BRWBuffalo2019 and #BULYPNY while visiting participating restaurants, to try and win gift certificates.

