The kickoff to Western New York’s Festival season begins with the Buffalo Greek Festival, but there are plenty of options to get Greek before, during, and after the festival ends and your cravings remain.

In the Elmwood Village, Acropolis has established itself as a lively spot to celebrate classic Greek favorites as well as a few fresh new plates.

Where else in Elmwood Village can you enjoy classic souvlaki, followed by a seafood mixed grill or grilled octopus?

The proof is on their Instagram account @acropolis_opa or on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, if you find yourself craving a little Greek in Getzville, Olympia Grill is probably the one spot all the locals will suggest.

They’ve been around for 20 years, featuring shawarma that several people told us could be the best in Western New York.

Give their Instagram account some love @olympiagrillny or just stop on by to try it yourself!

Meanwhile, neighbors in Hamburg have been quick to point out Pegasus Restaurant, whose slogan says “Where value is a tradition.”

Yes, you can get gyros and souvlaki and other well-known, rich-flavored wraps, but kids and parents both find their fair share of smiles coming to Pegasus.

For kids? It’s a simple touch like a smiley-face pancake.

For their parents? It’s knowing kids eat for free on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Instagram: pegasus_restaurant.

