NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

Niagara Falls is often an underrated part of the Western New York food scene; just ask the locals, they’ll tell you about quite a few hidden gems.

One that stands out for locals and tourists alike—simply because of its closeness to the Falls themselves—is Savor restaurant, attached to the Niagara Falls Culinary School.

If you want to be dazzled by a student-run restaurant, look no further than their Instagram page @savorniagara.

They even won a 2019 Diner’s Choice Award, which is pretty impressive for a kitchen run mostly by students and chef instructors.

Another Falls food place in the spotlight is about as new as a restaurant can be—they haven’t even been open for two months yet!

The Pho Spot brings homemade Vietnamese food to food fans in the Falls, and they’ve already started showing off some weekly specials like their Spicy Beef Noodle Soup.

Early reviews from visitors are that they love the size of the food portions, so check them out if you want to leave an early review of your own.

But one Falls food spot that unquestionably has some gigantic portions is Rock Burger.

This stuffed burger joint isn’t afraid to be big and bold with their burgers: a quick look at their menu can find photos of their Seafood Salad Burger, complete with a cocktail shrimp skewered to the top, or their Back Yard Burger featuring macaroni salad and a barbecue marinade aioli.

And not only do they have wild menu choices, but they’re relatively cheap too!

If you have a specific question, request, or comment reach out to Joshua via the following methods:

Facebook: Joshua Robinson WGRZ

Twitter: @JRobinsonWGRZ

Instagram: @Shua_On_TV

E-Mail: Out2Eat@wgrz.com