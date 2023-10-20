NYS to help those in need obtain fresh, locally grown produce

The New York State Agriculture announced that applications are open to New York organizations for the FreshConnect CSA for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making it easier for families in need to get access to fresh, locally grown produce.

This program will help give SNAP recipients access to weekly shares of fresh produce through the CSA by cutting up to half the cost to customers and helping New York farmers.

“We’re working hard to ensure that all New Yorkers across the state can access fresh, nutritious produce grown by our hardworking farmers. The FreshConnect CSA for SNAP program is a great addition to our programming, helping our residents enrolled in the SNAP program to have more access to the bounty of New York’s farms. I encourage all eligible organizations to apply to be a part of this great program and help their neighbors in need,” New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ballin a release.

The CSA will use the SNAP funds to offset the cost to consumers, but still able to pay farmers full price for the food. The funds will be awarded on a rolling basis until depleted. There is a total of $250,000 in funding available. Applications must be submitted through Grants Gateway by 3pm on October 20, 2023.

Learn more at https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0307-freshconnect-csa-snap-program.

In April, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new initiative the doubled the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers' markets across New York State.

FreshConnect Fresh2You program provides New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match, that will give families in need the ability to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, and meats.

Any participating vendors or farmers markets selling a SNAP-eligible food item at any market, farm stands, or mobile market operating in New York State may accept a FreshConnect Check.

What that looks like is that FreshConnect Fresh2You will provide $2 checks for every $2 spent as part of the SNAP program, and up from $2 for every $5 spent. Checks can be used to purchase dairy, produce, meats, fish, eggs, and more.