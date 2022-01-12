Here's how you can win a limited-edition bag of Lay's potato chips grown with dirt from your favorite NFL team's stadium

In a new contest, NFL fans can win a bag of chips grown from soil taken from 29 of the NFL's 32 stadiums across the country.

YORK, Pa. — Everybody loves potato chips, right?

And lots and lots of people love the NFL.

Lay's recently announced it's found a novel way to appeal to both groups -- with potato chips grown from dirt taken from NFL stadiums.

The limited-edition chips, which Lay's calls "Golden Grounds," aren't for sale, but the snack maker has launched a new contest where fans can win a bag for themselves.

To grow the potatoes used in their "Golden Grounds" chips, Lay's pulled some soil directly from NFL stadiums and fields across the country, and mixed the soil into separate parts of the company's many potato fields to make chips infused with the grounds and the glory of America’s favorite NFL teams.

Soil from 29 of the 32 NFL stadiums across the country were used to make the chips. (Sorry, fans of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. Your teams weren't included).

For teams that play on artificial turf, Lay's pulled soil from elsewhere in the stadium.

The limited-edition bags feature keepsake packaging decked out with NFL team colors and logos.

Here's how you can win a bag:

Go to Lays.com/GoldenGrounds and click on your favorite team’s bag. That automatically tags them in a Tweet. Then you have to post a photo or video that proves you're a die-hard fan.

Lays will offer five giveaways between now and January 21.