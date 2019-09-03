NEW YORK — The craft beer industry is one that is growing here in New York State.

The state just held their 3rd annual New York State Craft Beer Competition which featured over 813 beer entries from more than 160 breweries statewide.

Medals this year were awarded in 25 categories such as IPA's, lagers and sours or fruit beers.

Western New York was represented in the medal ceremony with 2 local breweries taking home high honors. The gold medal winners are below (highlighted in bold are breweries in Buffalo):

Amber and Dark Lagers: Resurgence Brewing Company, Ice Book Bock – Buffalo

Amber/Red Ale: Dublin Corners Farm Brewery, Better Than Dead – Linwood

American DIPA: Big Ditch Brewing Company, Cannon Call – Buffalo

American IPA Variations: Arrowood Farms, True Love in an Arranged Marriage – Accord

Barrel Aged (Non-Sour): Kings County Brewers Collective, Demons on the Dance Floor – Brooklyn

Barrel Aged Sour: The Brewers Collective Beer Company, Corvid – Bay Shore

Belgian Farmhouse: Catskill Brewery, Freak Tractor 100% Brett Beer – Livingston Manor

Belgian Other: Crafty Ales and Lagers, Elixir – Phelps

Brown Ale: Brewery at the CIA, Class Project Br-Br-Br-Brown – Hyde Park

Experimental: Prison City Pub and Brewery, Wham Whams – Auburn

Fruit and Spice Beer (Sour): Threes Brewing, Eternal Return Apricot – Brooklyn

Fruit and Spice Beer (Non-sour): Big Alice Brewing Company, Jalapeno Rye – Long Island City

Hazy IPA: Threes Brewing, Logical Conclusion – Brooklyn

Imperial Stout and Porter: Three Heads Brewing, The Majestic Imperial Stout 2018 – Rochester

Light Lager: The Peekskill Brewery, Skills Pils – Peekskill

Pale Ale: Naked Dove Brewing Company, Naked Dove What is #4 – Canandaigua

Porter (Non-Imperial): Valcour Brewing Company, David’s Porter – Plattsburgh

Stout (Non-Imperial): Sager Beer Works, Smugtown Stout – Rochester

Strong Ale (Non-Belgian): Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Company, Barleywine 2018 – Weedsport

Wheat Beer (American, Wit, Hefe): Brewery at the CIA – Mis en Place Wit – Hyde Park

New York State Beer: Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Company – Weedsport

