NEW YORK — The craft beer industry is one that is growing here in New York State.
The state just held their 3rd annual New York State Craft Beer Competition which featured over 813 beer entries from more than 160 breweries statewide.
Medals this year were awarded in 25 categories such as IPA's, lagers and sours or fruit beers.
Western New York was represented in the medal ceremony with 2 local breweries taking home high honors. The gold medal winners are below (highlighted in bold are breweries in Buffalo):
- Amber and Dark Lagers: Resurgence Brewing Company, Ice Book Bock – Buffalo
- Amber/Red Ale: Dublin Corners Farm Brewery, Better Than Dead – Linwood
- American DIPA: Big Ditch Brewing Company, Cannon Call – Buffalo
- American IPA Variations: Arrowood Farms, True Love in an Arranged Marriage – Accord
- Barrel Aged (Non-Sour): Kings County Brewers Collective, Demons on the Dance Floor – Brooklyn
- Barrel Aged Sour: The Brewers Collective Beer Company, Corvid – Bay Shore
- Belgian Farmhouse: Catskill Brewery, Freak Tractor 100% Brett Beer – Livingston Manor
- Belgian Other: Crafty Ales and Lagers, Elixir – Phelps
- Brown Ale: Brewery at the CIA, Class Project Br-Br-Br-Brown – Hyde Park
- Experimental: Prison City Pub and Brewery, Wham Whams – Auburn
- Fruit and Spice Beer (Sour): Threes Brewing, Eternal Return Apricot – Brooklyn
- Fruit and Spice Beer (Non-sour): Big Alice Brewing Company, Jalapeno Rye – Long Island City
- Hazy IPA: Threes Brewing, Logical Conclusion – Brooklyn
- Imperial Stout and Porter: Three Heads Brewing, The Majestic Imperial Stout 2018 – Rochester
- Light Lager: The Peekskill Brewery, Skills Pils – Peekskill
- Pale Ale: Naked Dove Brewing Company, Naked Dove What is #4 – Canandaigua
- Porter (Non-Imperial): Valcour Brewing Company, David’s Porter – Plattsburgh
- Stout (Non-Imperial): Sager Beer Works, Smugtown Stout – Rochester
- Strong Ale (Non-Belgian): Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Company, Barleywine 2018 – Weedsport
- Wheat Beer (American, Wit, Hefe): Brewery at the CIA – Mis en Place Wit – Hyde Park
- New York State Beer: Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Company – Weedsport
