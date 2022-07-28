New vegan restaurant opens in Buffalo

Strong Hearts opened its first location in Syracuse back in 2008 and then expanded to the Queen City. Owner Joel Capolongo says he came to Buffalo because the vegan community was underserved and a lot of people may not have tried vegan food before.

"I would say if people are not familiar with being food, this is a great place to start. Because they're going to see foods they're very familiar with," Capolongo said. "And they're going to taste very similar to what they're used to eating, but they just won't have any animal products in them. We appeal to omnivores quite a bit. In fact, most of our customers are not vegan or vegetarian. They're omnivores who just like food, or maybe they want to feel healthier and be healthier."