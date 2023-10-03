New sports bar, restaurant in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Dena Rogenmoser has spent the past 25 years working in restaurants and hospitality. In early September, she took the next step, opening 290 Slide Sports Bar & Grill in Tonawanda.

The sports bar opened in the Colvin-Eggert Plaza on Sept. 11 at 3191 Eggert Road, taking the place of Exit 2 Bar & Grille, which closed following the death of owner Lisa Galus in January.

Rogenmoser and her business partner have changed up the menu, the décor and the vibe at the space to make it welcoming not only for the surrounding neighborhood, but for guests from across the region looking for a good meal and a fun atmosphere to watch a game or enjoy a night out. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.