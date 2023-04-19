New mobile food market to serve Buffalo neighborhoods

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Buffalo Go Green have partnered to help people who are food insecure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows nearly one in ten New Yorkers say they do not have enough food. And that food insufficiency increased twice as much in households with children compared to households without children from 2021 to 2022.

After years of planning, the Highmark Mobile Market made its debut Wednesday bringing fresh, locally grown produce to Western New Yorkers who need it most.

"It's not just having the availability of fruits and vegetables, but to also help people understand the importance of good nutrition and the impact it has upon their well being," said Dr. Michael Edbauer, President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York partnered with Buffalo Go Green to get nutritious food to the 12-percent of Buffalonians who are food insecure.

"This is so important, not only to give communities access to fresh, healthy food, but also to educate them on the importance of incorporating that into a diet. It's something that I didn't grow up with, so I love to see this happening in our communities," Buffalo deputy mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney.

The food comes from Buffalo Go Green's urban farm. It has a greenhouse and 33 raised beds, and they will soon have a new location with more greenhouses to meet the need in neighborhoods where there aren't enough grocery stores.

Buffalo Go Green's executive director says growing food here means it's better for you.

"When you buy local, it cuts down on the distance and the time between harvest and your plate, and that is where the nutrition break down is or isn't," Buffalo Go Green executive director Allison DeHonney said.

DeHonney says they like to harvest the food an hour before the mobile market hits the road. You can't get much fresher than that.

"So the less time that it goes from harvest to your plate is the more nutritional value that you have," DeHonney said.