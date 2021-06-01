New micro-grants open Jan. 11 for New York restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York restaurants now have access to a new $3 million grant program funded by private liquor companies and distributors to help get through the winter.
The Raising the Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund will provide up to $5,000 to qualifying restaurants affected by the pandemic. That amount can be significant for a business since more than 65 businesses in Western New York applied for loans of $5,000 or less during the first round of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.
The new program is financed by through the private sector, led by donations from Diageo North America, the global company that owns Smirnoff Vodka, Captain Morgan Rum and Guinness and Coastal Pacific Wine & Spirits, a division of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. The fund will be implemented by the non-profit National Development Council. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.