New micro-grants open Jan. 11 for New York restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York restaurants now have access to a new $3 million grant program funded by private liquor companies and distributors to help get through the winter.

The Raising the Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund will provide up to $5,000 to qualifying restaurants affected by the pandemic. That amount can be significant for a business since more than 65 businesses in Western New York applied for loans of $5,000 or less during the first round of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.