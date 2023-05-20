New food pantry opens for Cheektowaga students

Student volunteers and retired teachers are working to keep the pantry open seven days a week.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Teachers in Cheektowaga have been collecting nonperishable food and hygiene items for students that might need some extra help.

They now have a food pantry where students and their families can pick up donations, thanks to an effort by the Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan and Teamsters Local #449.

The new food pantry is outside 2175 William Street.

"As teachers, we see food insecurities in our classrooms on a daily basis," said Amy Kochan, an earth science teacher and the president of the Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan.

"We wanted the pantry to be accessible to the community 24-7 and be completely anonymous, so we didn't want people to have to go into a building and speak to someone and ask for things. We wanted people to be able to access the pantry whenever they needed without hesitation."

The American Legion Post 1320 donated $500 to help get the project off the ground.