New cereal cafe coming to Hertel Avenue

The Cereal Spot will include over 70 different cereals, 14 different ice creams and six or more types of milk at one time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Buffalonians, the smell of home is that of the toasty Cheerios that winds through our city with the wind. So, it's only fitting that Buffalo will have a new restaurant that celebrates what the city smells like.

The Cereal Spot is a new restaurant at 1212 Hertel Avenue, which will serve over 70 different cereals, 14 different ice creams and six or more types of milk at one time. They will open to the public on September 19 at 8 a.m.