New bar/grill and bowling alley planned for Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. — Rusty Rail Bar & Grill is coming to Oakfield this fall as new owners redevelop a bar/restaurant with roots dating back to 1896.

The business at 49-51 S. Pearl St. in Genesee County also will include Strikeforce Lanes bowling alley. The space formerly housed the Paris Oakfield Hotel and Scopano’s Paradise Lanes, which closed in late May.

Business partners Tom Fluker and Pat Wester bought the 18,000-square-foot building this summer and expect to invest another $300,000 into renovations and updates. The bowling alley should be open later this month with leagues beginning in September, followed by the bar/restaurant by early October. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.