National magazine calls Paula's best doughnut in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One Western New York donut shop was trending on Saturday.

Food and Wine Magazine released its list of the best doughnuts in every state, and New York's can be found right here in the 716.

The magazine named Paula's Donuts the best doughnut in New York State, pointing out the shop's hit cannoli donut as a favorite.

Paula's Donuts in July shared pictures on social media of the construction of its new location in Larkinville, and store officials said at the time that it was on track to open at the start of 2021.

That location at 822 Seneca Street will be Paula's first in Buffalo city limits. The current locations are in Tonawanda, Clarence, and West Seneca.

The new Paula's is a part of the Larkin Development Group's plans for a new 6,000-square foot building that will have the Paula’s Donuts shop on the first floor and market-rate rental apartments on the second floor.