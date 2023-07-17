National Hot Dog Day is July 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Hot Dog day is fast approaching and here's how you can celebrate.
National Hot Dog Day is Wednesday, July 19. Ted's Hot Dogs will have a deal just for that special day.
Ted's Hot Dogs is offering a special promotion for customers... half off regular hot dogs.
To learn more about the promotion at Ted's, visit www.tedshotdogs.com
Did you know there is a "Hot Dog Crawl" in Western New York? Visit Buffalo Niagara put together a list of the top Hot Dog places to visit in WNY. Check it out here: https://www.visitbuffaloniagara.com/crawl/hot-dog-crawl/