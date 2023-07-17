National Hot Dog Day is July 19

National Hot Dog day is approaching and here's how you can celebrate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Hot Dog day is fast approaching and here's how you can celebrate.

National Hot Dog Day is Wednesday, July 19. Ted's Hot Dogs will have a deal just for that special day.

Ted's Hot Dogs is offering a special promotion for customers... half off regular hot dogs.

To learn more about the promotion at Ted's, visit www.tedshotdogs.com

