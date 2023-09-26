Mystery boxes return at Lake Effect Ice Cream

Once all the boxes are gone, they are gone for good. The business will be taking orders until they are sold out.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ice cream lovers can get excited because Lake Effect Ice Cream has announced that they are bringing back their popular mystery boxes for a limited time.

The mystery box is a delicious box of sweet treats with a fun twist, you don't know what you might get.

The artisan ice cream shop had announced on their social media pages Sunday the exciting return, and mentioned that it would only be a limited time opportunity.

Boxes can be pre ordered online for $35, and those ordering can choose to either pick up at their Lockport or Hertel locations beginning October 11. The box features 16 different ice cream novelties.

Every box includes

4 8oz ice cream cups

5 ice cream bars

5 handmade popsicles

2 cookie ice cream sandwiches

1 pack of specialty sprinkles

1 Lake Effect sticker

The mystery of the boxes is the flavor people may get and here are just a few possible ones to name

Paula's Donut

Revolution Coffee

Frozen Hot Chocolate

London Fog

Butterbeer

Cranberry lemon

Salty Carmel

Once all the boxes are gone, they are gone for good. The business will be taking orders until they are all out.

