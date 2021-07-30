Mojo Market set for grand opening and unveiling of the first public mural in Kenmore

Fresh sandwiches, fresh public art, the owners of Mojo Market say their freshness is what sets them apart.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore is getting its first public mural, thanks to the owners of Mojo Market, a new grab & go brunch, lunch, and market on Delaware Ave.

Owners Joseph and Kyle Orlando, who previously operated Organic 3 Cafe in Snyder, softly opened up Mojo Market with Kelly Gilbert and Caitlin Clark earlier this year. They took the casino approach, opening but not fully open, and only offered takeout meals for customers while they continued renovations at their location at the corner of Delaware and Washington St. in Kenmore.

"There's still actually the outside wall of the original structure, which was a gas station to start with," Joseph Orlando said.

What sets Mojo Market apart for foodies in Kenmore? According to its owners, the freshness.

"We make everything here from scratch," Orlando said. "So when you're coming in here to get something you're not getting anything processed--the food is, made with our hands, right here in the building."

Joseph meticulously measured sourdough for future loaves while his wife helped staff prepare sandwiches and greet customers.

The official grand opening of Mojo Market in Kenmore is tomorrow.



They offer everything from fresh sandwiches, fresh juice, fresh bread, and little market offerings from local breweries and food distributors. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/FZunbCcHRe — Nate Benson (@natebenson) July 31, 2021

For Kyle Orlando, Mojo Market filled a gap in the Kenmore food scene.

"Living here we needed something like this-- fresh bread, house-made bakery items, local beers, a quick grab and go place but also somewhere you can dine in and have a nice meal," she said.

But fresh sandwiches, juices, smoothies, bread (and much more) aren't the only things that Mojo Market brought to Kenmore. They also commissioned the first public mural in the village.

"We started moving forward on it immediately that so this is in March of 2020, and it took them all the way until July of 2021 to finally get everything squared away with the law," Joseph Orlando said. "But it actually worked out great timing-wise, because it gave us an opportunity to refine our idea."

The four owners of Mojo Market commissioned Nicole Cherry to paint a mural on a wall that will be seen by anyone traveling north on Delaware Ave. Cherry has also been commissioned for murals on Hertel Ave, General Mills, and the old first ward.

"It feels nice to like to expand my horizons a little bit and beautify every little neighborhood," Cherry said.

Cherry met with the owners of Mojo Market and came up with a floral design that is nearly complete.

According to Cherry, the mural is a mix of pop culture and graphic design

"Then my own take on like a flower real bold and bright," Cherry said.

The official grand opening of the dining area of Mojo Market and the unveiling of the completed mural will take place at 9 a.m. on July 31st.

You can learn more, and order a quick snack from Mojo Market's website. To learn more about Nicole Cherry's artwork you can visit her Instagram page.