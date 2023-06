Mister Sizzle's expects to open a site later this year at 6409 Transit Road in Clarence, site of a Northwest Bank branch that moved in 2019.

The 4,000-square-foot building offers lots of opportunity inside and out for the bar/restaurant, which opened its first site in the Horsefeathers building at 346 Connecticut St. on Buffalo’s West Side in May 2021. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.