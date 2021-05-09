Miki Sudo edges Joey Chestnut, wins National Buffalo Wing-Eating Championship

In an upset, Miki Sudo edged the legendary Joey Chestnut. She won by eating 246 wings in 12 minutes. Chestnut finished second with 244.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Day 2 of the National Chicken Wing Festival, competitive eaters took to the stage for the chicken wing eating championship contest.

There was an upset. Legendary Joey Chestnut was edged by Miki Sudo, who won by eating 246 wings in 12 minutes.

Chestnut finished second with 244. Nick Wehry and Geoffrey Esper tied for third place with 220 wings apiece.

Festival founder Drew Cerza had called it a "virtual tie" initially, so there was a wait and a second tipping of the scales to see who won.

“It is exciting to return to an in-person audience this year and to welcome back the world’s top eaters for this event,” Cerza said.