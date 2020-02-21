BUFFALO, N.Y. — “What’s better than a burrito and a beer? A taco and a beer."

That's what Mighty Taco CEO Russell Jasulevich told 2 On Your Side Friday morning when he confirmed the company is trying to get liquor licenses for 19 of their 21 locations.

The two that operate out of gas stations (McKinley and Amherst) will not get liquor licenses because they already sell alcohol inside.

