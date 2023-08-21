x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Mighty Taco celebrates 50 years

Local taco fast food chain is celebrating 50 years with a special promotion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all Mighty Taco lovers, we have exciting news for you. 

The local taco fast food chain is celebrating 50 years, and is giving customers a special deal to celebrate.  

On August 31 customers can celebrate 50 years of mighty with a one day, 50% off discount redeemable both in stores, and the drive-thru. The promotion is Mighty's way to say thank you for 50 years of support from their customers, and can be used on any food or drink item with certain exclusions applied. 

The very first Mighty Taco location in Buffalo opened on August 31 1973, on Hertel Avenue. It was started by four friends from northwest Indiana.  In total, there are 19 Mighty Taco locations. 

😎

Posted by Mighty Taco on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

To learn more visit www.mightytaco.com

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Cooking with Styles | Summer grilling

Before You Leave, Check This Out