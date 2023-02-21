Mexican restaurant to expand at former Italian eatery in East Amherst

Andale Mexican Restaurant will move from 9416 Transit Road to 9430 Transit Road, leasing the site vacated in late September when Carmine’s moved five miles down the road to 7170 Transit.

At 3,400 square feet, the new space is 25% larger and allows seating for about 154, while adding an outdoor patio space for even more tables, said Roberto Audelo Jr., who owns the site with his father Roberto, his uncle Francisco Audelo and another business partner, John Mora. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.