When OLV purchased Mazurek's in June of 2020, their goal was to train students with vocational skills, and they're getting to work filling orders.

Cookies, cannoli, and cupcakes are cruising off the shelf at Mazurek's Bakery in the old first ward ahead of the AFC championship game. The bakery has a variety of Bills-themed baked goods to satisfy fans sweet tooth.

Back in June of 2020, OLV Human Services announced it was purchasing the historic Mazurek's bakery and incorporating vocational training for students.

The students are busy filling the demand for Bills-themed baked goods this weekend

"We have our famous cocoa bombs, they’re going up out the door quickly," said Sharon Cavanaugh, chief community development officer for OLV. "We also have Bills-themed sugar cookies, cupcakes, we have cannoli."

As quickly as students and staff at Mazurek's could finish baking product, it was headed out the door.

"This has been a great opportunity for our students," said Marga McMahon, director of transition services at OLV. "We use Mazurek's as a work-based learning site for our kids, and we’ve seen a huge growth in confidence for our students, vocational skills, things like that."

McMahon says they've had students who have said they never thought they could get a job.

"Then they come to Mazurek's, and they’re basically applying while going back to school," McMahon said.

All Saturday morning customers filled the bakery ordering Bills-themed pastries, including 88-year-old Bills fan Mary Ryan, who admittedly enjoyed selecting her treats for the game.

"What did you get?" 2 On Your Side asked Ryan.

"An awful lot, but I love it!" Ryan said.

Mazurek's bakery was hopping this morning with fans coming in for delicious #Bills themed pastries. The bakery came back to life when OLV purchased it in June 2020, and developed a vocational training program for students. Full story on @wgrz at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/1cJIZfXb8N — Nate Benson (@natebenson) January 23, 2021

"I love to see that there are so many stories that come into this bakery, both for Mazurek's and all the Human Services," Cavanaugh said. "It’s amazing that both are connected now."

During the pandemic the Buffalo Bills' social justice fund donated to OLV and Mazurek’s, which allowed them to buy equipment that for a student entrepreneurial program in the bakery.

As the Bills succeeded on the field, it was a no brainer to bake Bills-themed treats