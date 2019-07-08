WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill is officially open for fall season. The cider mill and bakery typically opens the first week of August through November, but this year they temporarily opened in the Spring.

The family owned business announced Wednesday morning on Facebook that they are once again ready for fall operations. 2019 marks their 167th fall season.

According to Mayer Brothers, their company is the largest processor of apple cider in North America.

The store, located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca, is open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The storefront offers a variety of treats ranging from pies, donuts, apple cider slushies, candied apples and fresh pressed cider. They also offer an assortment of gourmet items such as jams, jellies, maple syrup, candy and artisan cheese.

RELATED: Western New York maple farms offer look at how syrup is made

RELATED: Signs of spring all over the place in Western New York

RELATED: Mayer Brothers Cider Mill now open