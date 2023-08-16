New Italian restaurant in East Aurora now open

A new spot to eat in East Aurora is open and ready for customers.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A new Italian food spot has officially opened in East Aurora.

Mario's Bistro and Brews officially opened back in May with a limited breakfast menu, but now as we make our way through August the new restaurant has grown now offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the community.

The restaurant replaced the old former Aurora Country Store, and currently has limited hours from 7am - 4pm Tuesday through Saturday but is hoping to extend them in the future to be able to serve more dinner guests.

Mario's Bistro was started by a local Buffalo native Mario, who hopes to bring a taste of Italy to his customers through delicious and authentic cuisine.

Mario the owner hopes to partner with local makers of craft beer, wine and cider while focusing on his family’s Italian heritage for the menu in the future as the restaurant gets closer to having full functioning hours.

Nonna’s Pasta Forno - a traditional Calabrese baked pasta. Fresh made and going into Nonna’s Ice Box today! $9.99 Posted by Mario's Bistro & Brews on Wednesday, August 16, 2023