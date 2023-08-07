Lunch Box expands with Lola's Bakeshop at Lafayette Court

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lunch Box is returning to the Lafayette Square Building with a new, expanded operation that will include a full bakery and a bar.

The restaurant closed last year at 465 Main St. as building owner Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. continued a lobby renovation project, which included moving its management office into the space where Lunch Box previously operated.

Construction on the restaurant space is nearly complete, with signage up and equipment being installed. The eatery is expanding across the hall into three times the space with a full deli, expanded seating plus an onsite bakery dubbed Lola’s Bakeshop. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.