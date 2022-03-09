x
Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs returns in April with new owner

The brand has made a name for itself. Founded in 1951 by Louis and Josephine Turco, the business is credited with inventing the footlong hot dog.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As promised last summer, Louie’s Foot Long Hot Dogs will reopen in April with Aaron LaMarca taking over the Tonawanda stand founded by his uncle in 1947.

LaMarca, who also owns Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel Avenue, bought Louie’s late last year from his cousins Angelo Turco and Debbie Turco, who took over from their father and ran it for 50 years.

In May, the combined stress of the pandemic and staffing shortages led to a decision to close Louie’s. When the first buyer fell through, they considered calling it quits. That’s when LaMarca connected with his cousins and worked out a deal.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

