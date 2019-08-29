BUFFALO, N.Y. — In just two days, 27 local restaurants and a few not-so-local ones, will showcase their best chicken wing recipes. One of those restaurants is "The Orange Buffalo" from London, England.

Mike So and his partner, Nick White, flew from the United Kingdom to bring their special sauces to Wing Fest. They were joined Thursday afternoon by the wing king Drew Cerza to give away free wings at the Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center downtown.

They brought their original sauce, which was inspired by the sauce made in Buffalo. There's also the spicy "Woof Woof" sauce, which is made with Asian spices. So says he and his business partners got into the wing business a few years ago when they realized they couldn't get them anywhere in their hometown.

"We just ... it's pure love of wings. We couldn't find wings in the U.K. when we started. Frank's wasn't even in the supermarket when we started, so we created our own sauce using local ingredients and all the chilis we can get," So told 2 On Your Side.

Wing Fest is Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5.

