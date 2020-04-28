BUFFALO, N.Y. — To adjust to our new lifestyle caused by the coronavirus pandemic, local movie theaters are now offering curbside concession pickup to make those at-home movie nights extra special.

Dipson:

Dipson Theaters is offering five gallon bags of popcorn, which you can pick up at one of three locations. Each bag is $15, or you can get a free one when you buy a $25 gift card.

Hamburg Palace:

The Hamburg Palace is offering a wide-array of concessions for curbside pickup. All you need to do is text the theater at (716) 725-1412 with your order and desired pickup time. You'll receive a text with the price and your order number and pay for your order using Venmo.

Aurora Theatre:

The Aurora Theatre is still taking online orders for its popcorn shop, where you can choose from more than a dozen popcorn flavors to have delivered to your door. If you purchase three gift passes, you can get one free, which you can keep, or donate to a local restaurant to share with their staff. The theater will match your donation with an additional ticket.

The Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop We are wishing all of our loyal patrons the best through this tough time and we miss serving you. Hollywood is promising that once we can re-open, there will be a full slate of exciting new movies to...

The Aurora Theatre is also joining Dipson and the North Park Theater by offering "virtual cinema" programs.

You can buy a virtual ticket on their websites and stream a movie from home.

RELATED: Aurora Theatre hosts marquee message contest

RELATED: Disney overhauls film release schedule, including 6 Marvel movies

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place 2' release delayed until September amid coronavirus concerns