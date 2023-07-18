x
Town of Collins coffee shop reveals fun twist on coffee flights

A coffee shop in the Town of Collins has created a fun twist on a popular coffee flight.
COLLINS, N.Y. — Coffee lovers can head over to Peace of the Pie LLC in the Town of Collins to try its fun new twist on the popular coffee flights. 

The 'cereal killer' iced coffee flight is a set of three iced coffees themed to the popular cereal flavors, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Lucky Charms, and Cocoa Puffs. 

The flight is now available until Friday, July 21, and costs $10 for dine-in only. 

To learn more about Peace of the Pie LLC people are encouraged to check out their Facebook page or stop in to dine at 2311 Main Street, in Collins. 

