WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Who doesn't love to eat a burrito at Lloyd?

How about eating one in less than a minute?

That's what some hungry Western New Yorkers did Thursday night.

"It's basically just people shoving burrito into their mouths as quickly as possible. Not a lot of chewing. Just shoving meat inside of their mouths. You have to swallow everything and then people put their hands up in the air," said Pat Fischer, a Lloyd community representative.

Steve Syracuse wound up winning the contest, scarfing down the burrito in a mere 57 records.

"I knew I could eat fast I didn't think I would win, but I was hoping I would place," he said. "It went down so fast I didn't know I won when they said I won."

First place was $100 cash and a custom belt.

"That will probably fund my Lloyd for the next week or so. I feel like it's Lloyd giving back to me for all the times I've came here and spent quite a lot of bread," Syracuse said.

