BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lloyd is expanding once again, this time to the Elmwood Village. It's going to open a third taco factory where the former Cecilia's Restaurant was on Elmwood Avenue.

The new location will have the same counter service that the other restaurants have, along with a patio bar and a fire pit. Construction is expected to begin over the next few weeks.

“We are thrilled to have found the perfect home for our next Taco Factory - in the heart of the Elmwood Village at 716 Elmwood,” said Peter Cimino, Founder and CEO of lloyd Products, Inc. “We recognize the neighborhood was hoping for something amazing to come to this iconic location and we’re confident we will deliver just that.”

The taco factory is expected to open sometime this summer.

