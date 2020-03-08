Liquor-infused ice cream and other frozen desserts coming to NYS

Gov. Cuomo signed legislation Monday that will allow for the manufacture and sale of ice cream and other frozen desserts to be made with liquor.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday that will allow for the manufacture and sale of ice cream and other frozen desserts to be made with liquor.

In July 2018, Governor Cuomo signed a bill allowing for the sale of beer and hard cider ice cream. Cuomo says that this will help the state’s dairy farmers, liquor and craft beverage producers, dairy processors and manufacturers, food retailers and restaurants meet the consumer desire for new and innovative products.

"The craft beverage industry has experienced explosive growth in New York and with that comes a responsibility to advance regulations that help ensure long-term viability, protect consumers and provide farmers with opportunities to increase their business," said Governor Cuomo.