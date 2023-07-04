Lake Effect Ice Cream truck nearing completion

After giving a hint about the project in April, the ice cream store is now asking people for suggestions on which events to bring it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lake Effect Ice Cream fans may be seeing more of the Western New York business.

After teasing a new project months ago, Lake Effect Ice Cream has since officially revealed they are working on getting an ice cream truck up and running.

In a recent post, the ice cream store shared a video of the truck and put out a request to the public. They would like to know where people would like to see them.

"Apart from driving around neighborhoods and maybe private parties, what events would be a good place for us to look into?" the post read.

The first look at the truck came at the end of April when the business posted "FLURRY" commercial license plates as a hit to the project they were working on.

