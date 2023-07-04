Lake Effect Ice Cream truck nearing completion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lake Effect Ice Cream fans may be seeing more of the Western New York business.
After teasing a new project months ago, Lake Effect Ice Cream has since officially revealed they are working on getting an ice cream truck up and running.
In a recent post, the ice cream store shared a video of the truck and put out a request to the public. They would like to know where people would like to see them.
"Apart from driving around neighborhoods and maybe private parties, what events would be a good place for us to look into?" the post read.
The first look at the truck came at the end of April when the business posted "FLURRY" commercial license plates as a hit to the project they were working on.
One thing is for sure, Lake Effect Ice Cream fans are ready for a new way to get some of their ice cream. Many suggestions have been shared out for places the ice cream store can bring their truck.