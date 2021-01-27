Kraft releases 'candy' mac and cheese ahead of Valentine's Day

Kraft will be giving away 1,000 boxes of "Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese" through an online contest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Heart-shaped chocolate boxes were so last year.

Kraft has launched its limited edition "Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese" ahead of Valentine's Day.

According to Kraft, the new option is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese but includes a candy flavor packet to turn it pink and also add hints of sweet candy flavor.

However, the boxes will not be available on grocery store shelves. Kraft will be giving away 1,000 boxes of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese through an online contest.

The deadline to enter is Monday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.