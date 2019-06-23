BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several Western New York restaurants will honor the late chef Anthony Bourdain with a special event at Kleinhans Music Hall.

It's part of the A Cooks Tour Buffalo, with proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

General admission tickets are $63, and VIP tickets are $83. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Bourdain would have turned 63 on Tuesday.

