BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several Western New York restaurants will honor the late chef Anthony Bourdain with a special event at Kleinhans Music Hall.
It's part of the A Cooks Tour Buffalo, with proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
General admission tickets are $63, and VIP tickets are $83. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Bourdain would have turned 63 on Tuesday.
