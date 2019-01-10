BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres fans will have nearly 20 new menu items to chose from at various Delaware North Sportservice outlets in KeyBank Center when the team begins its 2019-2020 season on Oct. 5.

The new items, crafted from several months of review and input, range from items sold at KeyBank Center’s concession stands to ones offered at the 200 Key Club and in the arena’s suites.

“We are not getting rid of items like pizza and hot dogs, but what we created are culinary extensions,” said Stephen Forman, Delaware North Sportservice executive chef at KeyBank Center. Read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

RELATED: Bocce Club Pizza among new food options at Buffalo airport

RELATED: Bringing a bit of France to Buffalo

RELATED: Impossible Burger is coming to stores