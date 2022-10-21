K: Dara Noodle Bar opening in downtown Buffalo

The restaurant is starting with take-out, available 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with plans for a soft dine-in opening in a few weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Asian restaurant is coming to downtown in a space where another operator shut down this spring.

K: Dara Noodle Bar opened for takeout Oct. 20 in the Dun Building at 110 Pearl St. where Sato Brewpub closed in May. The new restaurant is a reprise of Kaydara Noodle Bar at 777 Main St. in the Sidway Building, which operated 2012 through 2017.