K: Dara Noodle Bar opening in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Asian restaurant is coming to downtown in a space where another operator shut down this spring.
K: Dara Noodle Bar opened for takeout Oct. 20 in the Dun Building at 110 Pearl St. where Sato Brewpub closed in May. The new restaurant is a reprise of Kaydara Noodle Bar at 777 Main St. in the Sidway Building, which operated 2012 through 2017.
After a few years of pop-up events, the same operators – Chef Vathanathavone “Tutu” Inthalasy and Jennifer Laban – are making a go of a brick-and-mortar Vietnamese eatery again, this time with Thomas DeAngelo as a new investor partner through All Under Heaven LLC. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.