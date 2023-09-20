Jack Rabbit partners begin transition at Tappo Pizza on Chandler

The team has been working for more than a year to bring an outdoor live music series to the Elmwood Avenue site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Mullin and his partners at Jack Rabbit aren’t wasting any time in their plans to convert Tappo Pizza’s eatery in Black Rock into a new venue with live music at the center.

The group this week asked city officials to waive a 30-day notification period to allow them to file for a liquor license immediately for the space at 140-166 Chandler St., where Rocco Termini’s Tappo Pizza opened in early 2019 adjacent to Thin Man Brewery. They’ve also filed for a live music permit from the city under Pizza & Beer 166 LLC.