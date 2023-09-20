Jack Rabbit partners begin transition at Tappo Pizza on Chandler

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Mullin and his partners at Jack Rabbit aren’t wasting any time in their plans to convert Tappo Pizza’s eatery in Black Rock into a new venue with live music at the center.
The group this week asked city officials to waive a 30-day notification period to allow them to file for a liquor license immediately for the space at 140-166 Chandler St., where Rocco Termini’s Tappo Pizza opened in early 2019 adjacent to Thin Man Brewery. They’ve also filed for a live music permit from the city under Pizza & Beer 166 LLC.
The transition, first reported by Buffalo Rising on Sept. 12, calls for a new venue – as yet unnamed – for live music year-round along with a food menu that continues to utilize the onsite wood-fired oven for pizza, as well as other creative appetizers and side plates. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.