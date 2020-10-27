'It's the Most Wonderful Time...' for a holiday themed seltzer

For the holiday season, Bud Light unveiled three new flavors: Peppermint Pattie, Apple Crisp and Ginger Snap.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's almost time to kick anything pumpkin spiced to the curb and roll in the holiday themed goodies.

Bud Light announced Tuesday that it has come out with holiday themed seltzer adult beverages. The beer company jumped into the seltzer game earlier this year and the popularity grew, which caused other beer companies to roll out their own seltzers.

Blue Light, Corona, Coors, and even Coca-Cola (in 2021) have all joined the seltzer game.

For the holiday season, Bud Light unveiled three new flavors: Peppermint Pattie, Apple Crisp and Ginger Snap.

Those new flavors will be part of the holiday themed box, alongside Cranberry. The Bud Light Seltzer "Ugly Sweater Pack" is only here for the holidays.